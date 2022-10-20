Breaking News LIVE Updates October 20: Amid the ongoing 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), China deferred the scheduled release of its third-quarter economic data sparking immediate speculation of a slowdown in its GDP growth rate. No explanation was provided for why the data wasn’t released as planned. Apart from the overall GDP number, the releases were supposed to include the details of monthly industrial output, energy production, fixed asset investment, property investment and sales, retail sales and housing prices, reported The Sydney Morning Herald (SMH). Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read - Leave At The Earliest: Indian Embassy Directs Citizens to Leave Ukraine as War Escalates

Breaking News LIVE Updates October 20

Live Updates

  • 6:47 AM IST

    Ukraine to restrict electricity supplies as Russia knocks out more power plants | Ukrainian energy officials said they had no choice but to introduce restrictions on electricity supplies across the country and scheduled blackouts nationwide after losing at least 40 per cent of the country’s power generating capacity following days of Russian attacks. “Unfortunately, according to new data, about 40 pc of the total infrastructure and our generating capacities are really seriously damaged,” said Oleksandr Kharchenko, an advisor to Ukraine’s energy minister, reported CNN.

  • 6:46 AM IST

    China defers scheduled release of its third quarter economic data amid slowdown | Amid the ongoing 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), China deferred the scheduled release of its third-quarter economic data sparking immediate speculation of a slowdown in its GDP growth rate.