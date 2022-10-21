Breaking News Live Updates Oct 21, 2022: Diwali will be a public school holiday in New York City starting 2023 with Mayor Eric Adams saying this sends a message about the significance of the city’s inclusiveness and the long overdue step will encourage children to learn about the festival of lights. Adams, joined by New York Assembly Member Jenifer Rajkumar and New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks, said on Thursday that in his conversations during the campaign trail, he learned so much about Diwali and what the festival of lights means. He said through declaring Diwali a holiday in New York City public schools, We wanted to send a loud and clear message to the countless number of people who acknowledge this period of time of celebration.Also Read - Bengaluru Rains: Heavy Rain In The City Causes Waterlogging, Many Roads Flooded - Watch Video

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES OCTOBER 21 LATEST NEWS