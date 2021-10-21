Breaking News Live Updates, Oct 21, 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate today the Infosys Foundation made 806-bedded Vishram Sadan at National Cancer Institute (NCI) in Jhajjar Campus of AIIMS New Delhi. As per the press note released by the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Modi is scheduled to address the occasion after the inauguration. The 806 bedded Vishram Sadan, is a part of Infosys’ Corporate Social Responsibility, to provide air-conditioned accommodation facilities to the accompanying attendants of the Cancer Patients, who often have to stay in Hospitals for longer duration, said the press release. It has been constructed by the Foundation at a cost of about Rs 93 crore. It is located in close proximity to the hospital & OPD Blocks of NCI. Union Health & Family Welfare Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Chairperson of Infosys Foundation, Sudha Murthy, will also be present on the occasion. In the meantime, India is set to cross the 100 crore or 1 billion Covid-19 vaccination mark on Thursday, nine months after the nationwide inoculation programme started to protect the citizens against the coronavirus disease. And the central government has planned a series of events to mark the occasion.Also Read - Assam: Petrol Pumps To Remain Closed For 48 Hours in Guwahati From Oct 22