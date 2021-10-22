Breaking News Live Updates, Oct 22, 2021: India achieved a major milestone in its battle against Covid-19 as cumulative vaccinations in the country crossed the 100 crore mark on Thursday. After China, which has administered more than 200 crore doses, India is only the second country to have reached the landmark of 100 crore jabs. While the vaccination graphs of countries with significant populations like the US, Brazil and Indonesia have been largely flat, India’s has been rising steeply. Almost 75% of the eligible population has taken at least the first dose, with eight states and UTs achieving 100% coverage of the first dose. Four more states and UTs have more than 90% coverage of the first dose, according to government data. Calling the achievement historic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed doctors, nurses and all those who had worked tirelessly to enable this moment. “India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat. #VaccineCentury”,” the PM said in a tweet. During the course of the day many cabinet ministers joined in as they issued congratulatory messages and thanked the scientists and medical fraternity for enabling the one billion milestone.Also Read - PM Narendra Modi To Address Nation At 10 AM Today