Breaking News Updates Oct 28, 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the 18th ASEAN-India Summit on Thursday.The East Asia Summit is the premier leaders-led forum in the Indo-Pacific. Since its inception in 2005, it has played a significant role in the strategic and geopolitical evolution of East Asia. Apart from the 10 ASEAN Member states, East Asia Summit includes India, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Russia, the release added. India, being a founding member of the East Asia Summit, is committed to strengthening the East Asia Summit and making it more effective for dealing with contemporary challenges, the release read.He will review the status of the ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership at the 18th ASEAN-India Summit. He is participating in the summit at the invitation of the Sultan of Brunei.Prime Minister will also take stock of progress made in key areas including Covid-19, health, trade and commerce, connectivity, and education and culture.