Breaking News LIVE Updates October 30: US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that reports of the Seoul stampede are heartbreaking and that Washington is ready to provide the Republic of Korea with any support it needs in such crucial times. The White House national security advisor made the remarks on Twitter as he hoped for quick recovery of those injured in the incident. Taking to Twitter, Sullivan wrote, "We are thinking about all those who lost loved ones and hoping for a quick recovery for those injured." "The United States stands ready to provide the Republic of Korea with any support it needs," he said adding that reports out of Seoul are extremely heartbreaking.