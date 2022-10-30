Breaking News LIVE Updates October 30: US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that reports of the Seoul stampede are heartbreaking and that Washington is ready to provide the Republic of Korea with any support it needs in such crucial times. The White House national security advisor made the remarks on Twitter as he hoped for quick recovery of those injured in the incident. Taking to Twitter, Sullivan wrote, “We are thinking about all those who lost loved ones and hoping for a quick recovery for those injured.” “The United States stands ready to provide the Republic of Korea with any support it needs,” he said adding that reports out of Seoul are extremely heartbreaking. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read - South Korea Halloween Horror: 149 Killed, 100 Injured In Seoul Stampede, Distressing Videos Emerge

Live Updates

  • 7:49 AM IST

    PM Modi greets everyone on Chhath Puja | “Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Chhath, dedicated to the worship of Sun God and nature. With the blessings of Lord Bhaskar’s aura and Chhathi Maiya, everyone’s life should always be illuminated, this is the wish,” PM Modi tweeted.

  • 7:45 AM IST

    PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the C-295 transport aircraft manufacturing plant in Vadodara, Gujarat, today.

  • 7:40 AM IST

    Seoul Halloween stampede | Death toll rises to 151 including 19 foreigners from Iran, Uzbekistan, China and Norway, reports Yonhap news agency.

  • 7:19 AM IST

