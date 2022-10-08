Breaking News Highlights October 8: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday announced road projects worth ₹ 8,000 crore to Uttar Pradesh and said that the roads of the state will be made better than America’s before 2024. The Union Minister had arrived in Lucknow as the chief guest at the 81st session of the Indian Road Congress (IRC). “The roads of Uttar Pradesh have to be made better than America before 2024. For this, the Modi government is going to approve five lakh crore rupees for UP in the coming days,” he said. “In this Shahabad-Hardorh bypass, Shahjahanpur to Shahabad bypass, Moradabad-Thakurdwara- Kashipur bypass, Ghazipur-Ballia bypass, besides 13 ROBs, a total of ₹ 8,000 crore have been approved,” he added. He claimed, “there is no shortage of money with the government for the construction of good roads.”



