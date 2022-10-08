Breaking News Highlights October 8: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday announced road projects worth ₹ 8,000 crore to Uttar Pradesh and said that the roads of the state will be made better than America’s before 2024. The Union Minister had arrived in Lucknow as the chief guest at the 81st session of the Indian Road Congress (IRC). “The roads of Uttar Pradesh have to be made better than America before 2024. For this, the Modi government is going to approve five lakh crore rupees for UP in the coming days,” he said. “In this Shahabad-Hardorh bypass, Shahjahanpur to Shahabad bypass, Moradabad-Thakurdwara- Kashipur bypass, Ghazipur-Ballia bypass, besides 13 ROBs, a total of ₹ 8,000 crore have been approved,” he added. He claimed, “there is no shortage of money with the government for the construction of good roads.”

Live Updates

  • 11:51 PM IST

  • 11:48 PM IST

    Families Of Those Framed In 2020 Delhi Riots Demand Justice: The families of those booked in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots and other cases gathered on Saturday to demand justice, alleging that charges have been “strategically” framed to “scare” those raising their voice for people. Nargis Saifi, wife of Khalid Saifi who is an accused in the 2020 riots case, alleged that several others like her husband have been labelled as “anti-nationals” and arrested. She alleged that the “government has framed these charges very strategically to scare those who raise their voice.” The riots, which went on for three days, had erupted in northeast Delhi on February 24 after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured. As northeast Delhi became the epicentre of violence, clashes also broke out at Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chandbagh, Khureji Khas, Bhajanpura, Dayalpur, Gokalpuri and other areas. She further said their fight for justice has been “long and difficult” as Khalid has been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

  • 11:23 PM IST

  • 10:21 PM IST

    All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) alleges that some state governments are adopting ‘Israel-like policies’ and imposing ‘bulldozer culture’ to target Dalits, Muslims by demolishing their homes over ‘petty’ allegations, reported PTI.

  • 9:53 PM IST

  • 8:58 PM IST

    Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd on deaths of 66 children in Gambia allegedly due to their cough syrup

  • 7:53 PM IST

    Russia has appointed a new general to lead its Ukraine offensive after Moscow suffered a series of military setbacks that triggered some criticism of its army’s leadership, reports AFP News Agency

  • 6:32 PM IST

    Delhi | Heavy to very heavy rainfall might take place in some states for which an orange alert has been issued: 8th & 9th October for Uttarakhand, West UP, East UP, East Rajasthan and today for West MP & Gujarat: RK Jenamani, Scientist, IMD

  • 5:26 PM IST

    Four persons died and 16 got injured in a gas cylinder explosion in the Kirti Nagar area of Jodhpur

  • 5:10 PM IST

    Crimea Bridge Blast: Russia says three people killed in Crimea bridge blast, reports AFP.