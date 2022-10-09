Breaking News LIVE Updates October 9: PM Narendra Modi has arrived in Ahmedabad to inaugurate India’s first solar powered village, Modhera. India on Sunday registered 2,756 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.15 per cent, according to the data released by the Union Health Ministry. Meanwhile, more than two months after the killing of al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul, top US officials met with the Taliban. This is the first in-person meeting between the two sides following the drone strike in July this year that led to the killing of al-Zawahiri, CNN reported citing two officials familiar with the talks. Wasiq. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read - These Areas In Chennai To Face Power Cuts On October 11. Check List Here