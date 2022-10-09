Breaking News LIVE Updates October 9: PM Narendra Modi has arrived in Ahmedabad to inaugurate India’s first solar powered village, Modhera. India on Sunday registered 2,756 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.15 per cent, according to the data released by the Union Health Ministry. Meanwhile, more than two months after the killing of al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul, top US officials met with the Taliban. This is the first in-person meeting between the two sides following the drone strike in July this year that led to the killing of al-Zawahiri, CNN reported citing two officials familiar with the talks.  Wasiq. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read - These Areas In Chennai To Face Power Cuts On October 11. Check List Here

Live Updates

  • 10:10 PM IST

    India to host UNSC members for special meeting on counter-terrorism on October 28, 29

  • 8:57 PM IST

    Sharad Purnima : Beautiful Visuals of Full Moon From Mumbai

  • 8:56 PM IST

    Delhi House Collapse: According to Delhi Fire Service a house collapsed near the Lahori gate of Delhi. 5 tenders were rushed on spot. So far 5 people have been rescued & shifted to hospital. Rescue operation on to locate others. 3-4 more people suspected to be trapped in debris.

  • 7:59 PM IST

    3D Projections Mapping At Modhera

  • 7:58 PM IST

    3D Show At Modhera, Sun Temple

  • 7:57 PM IST

    Delhi | Magenta Line update. Delay in services from Botanical Garden to Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh. Normal service on all other lines: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

  • 7:05 PM IST

    Islamabad fire: Fire broke out in a shopping mall in Islamabad. Customers present inside were evacuated. Fire tenders rushed to the spot, reports ANI, quoting Pakistan media.

  • 7:04 PM IST

    Delhi Rains LIVE:

  • 5:48 PM IST

    Modhera, First Solar Powered Viallge: Pm Modi says, Now we will not pay for electricity, but start selling it & earn from it… Till a while back, the govt used to supply electricity to citizens but now, with the installation of solar panels, citizens will produce their own electricity.

  • 5:47 PM IST

    Watch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone and dedicates development works at Modhera, Gujarat