Breaking News LIVE Updates December 28, 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kanpur on Tuesday to inaugurate the metro rail project and attend the convocation ceremony as the chief guest at the Indian Institute of Technology. PM Modi will inaugurate the 9-kilometre long completed section, from IIT Kanpur to Moti Jheel, of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project at around 1.30pm. The Kanpur Metro Rail Project, with an entire length of 32 km, is being built at a cost of over ₹11,000 crore. During the event, he will also inaugurate the 356-km-long Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project, according to the prime minister’s office. The pipeline project, built at a cost of over ₹1500 crore, has a capacity of around 3.45 million metric tonnes per annum. The project is expected to help the region access petroleum products from the Bina refinery. Before the inauguration programmes, the prime minister will attend the 54th Convocation Ceremony of IIT Kanpur as the chief guest. PM Modi will launch blockchain-based digital degrees, which will be issued to all the students during the convocation. The in-house blockchain-driven technology has been developed under the National Blockchain Project. Blockchain-based digital degrees can be verified globally and are unforgeable, according to PMO.Also Read - BMC Bans New Year Parties, Gatherings, Celebration Programmes in Mumbai. Details Here