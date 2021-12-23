Breaking News Live Updates Dec 23, 2021: With Omicron cases growing rapidly in the country, PM Narendra Modi has called for a high level meeting on Thursday to review Covid-19 situation. A total of 213 cases infected with Omicron variant of SARS-CoV2 were detected through genome sequencing of samples till Wednesday morning, according to health ministry data. Delhi recorded maximum 57 cases, followed closely by Maharashtra at 54. Telangana (24), Karnataka (19), Rajasthan (18), Kerala (15) and Gujarat (14) have also recorded large number of samples infected with Omicron. Overall, 15 states have reported Omicron cases. The Centre has already asked states to impose night curfew and strictly regulate large gatherings amid a surge in cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in different parts of the country.Also Read - Akhilesh Yadav's Wife Dimple Yadav And Daughter Test COVID Positive Amid Omicron Fears