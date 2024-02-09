live

Breaking News LIVE: Imran Khan’s PTI, Bilawal Bhutto’s PPP Win 5 Seats Each In Pakistan as Counting Underway

Breaking News Live Updates: With the results of the Pakistan Elections 2024 getting delayed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) alleged that the mandate of people of Pakistan is being stolen. Imran Khan’s party said that every independent result showed PTI winning by a landslide despite pre-poll rigging and oppression.

In the meantime, in Haldwani, 4 have been killed and 250 were injured after the communal violence erupted in the city on Thursday. Internet services have also been suspended and schools were closed for the day.

