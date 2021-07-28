Breaking News LIVE Updates July 28, 2021: Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election scheduled for next year, Bharatiya Janata Party Members of Parliament (MPs) from the state will meet under the chairmanship of the party chief JP Nadda in Delhi on Wednesday and Thursday, said sources. “There will be meetings of UP MPs in Delhi on July 29 and July 29 under the chairmanship of BJP President JP Nadda to discuss the strategy for the assembly elections,” sources said. Meanwhile, Basavaraj Bommai has been selected as the new leader to succeed the outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. The 61-year old leader will take oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka from Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday at 11 AM. Bommai, a Lingayat leader from North Karnataka is a close confidant of Yediyurappa and according to party sources, there is a clear stamp of the veteran BJP leader in this succession plan.Also Read - CDC's U-Turn Amid Covid Delta Variant Fears: Vaccinated People to Wear Masks Again in US

On the other hand, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday on a two-day maiden visit to expand the strong and growing bilateral partnership with the Biden administration describing India as a "leading global power and a key US partner" in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

