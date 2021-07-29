Breaking News LIVE Updates July 29, 2021: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is on a five-day visit to the national capital took a jibe at the BJP’s 2014 poll slogan of ‘achhe din aane wale hai’ (Good days are coming) and said, “I want to see sachhe din, bahut achhe din dekh liya (I want to see truthful days, have seen enough of good days.” Banerjee, who is on her first visit to the national capital after defeating the BJP in West Bengal, on Wednesday said that it will “depend on the situation” who becomes the face of the Opposition to take on the BJP, but added she has no problem if someone other than her leads. Banerjee is being positioned by her party as the face of the opposition in their bid to oust the BJP in the 2024 general election. “I want to help all the opposition parties to bell the cat. I don’t want to be a leader, but a simple cadre. I am not a political astrologer. It depends on the situation, structure. I have no problem if someone else leads. When the matter is discussed we can decide. I cannot impose,” she said on the leadership issue. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates.Also Read - Live India vs Argentina Hockey Score And Updates Tokyo Olympics: India Extend Lead, 3-1 in 4th Quarter