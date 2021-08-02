Breaking News LIVE Updates August 2, 2021: PM Modi will launch a digital payment platform e-RUPI today via video conferencing. e-RUPI is a cashless and contactless medium for digital payment based on QR code or SMS string-based e-voucher delivered to beneficiaries on their mobile phones. Meanwhile, India reported a fresh spike of more than 40,000 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, for the fifth consecutive day. And, both houses of Parliament are set to resume for the monsoon session from 11 am today. Parliament has been witnessing a logjam due to both houses being adjourned earlier every day as the stalemate between the opposition and the government continued over several issues. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates.Also Read - PM Narendra Modi to Launch e-RUPI on August 2: Know All About The New Digital Payment Platform