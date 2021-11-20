Breaking News LIVE Updates November 20, 2021: Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced repeal of the three agri laws that triggered a year of protests by farmers. The announcement of the withdrawal of the contentious laws in his address to the nation that coincided with Guru Nanak Jayanti was warily welcomed by leaders of the farmers’ unions spearheading the agitation but they said the protests will continue till the measures are repealed in Parliament and MSP for crops gets legal guarantee. A final decision on the matter will be taken on Sunday during a meeting of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s core committee. Congress has decided to observe ‘Kisan Vijay Diwas’ across the country on November 20 in recognition of the farmers’ struggle for the repeal of farm laws. Meanwhile, rainfall is likely to lash parts of coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka and North Interior Karnataka today. A yellow alert has been issued for Saturday and heavy rainfall is predicted at isolated places in all districts of coastal Karnataka. Parts of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu also received heavy rains yesterday leading to waterlogging. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the breaking news updates.Also Read - PM Modi Announces Repeal Of Farm Laws, Farmers Happy But Want MSP Guarantee | Top Developments