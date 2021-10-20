Breaking News Live Updates, Oct 20, 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh to inaugurate the Kushinagar International Airport today. As per an official release, PM Modi will participate in an event marking Abhidhamma Day at Mahaparinirvana Temple. He will attend a public function to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Kushinagar. The inauguration of the Kushinagar International Airport will be marked by the landing of the inaugural flight at the airport from Colombo, Sri Lanka, carrying a Sri Lankan delegation of over a hundred Buddhist Monks and dignitaries including the 12-member Holy Relic entourage bringing the Holy Buddha Relics for Exposition. The delegation also comprises of Anunayakas (deputy’s heads) of all four Nikatas (orders) of Buddhism in Sri Lanka i.e Asgiriya, Amarapura, Ramana, Malwatta as well as five ministers of the Government of Sri Lanka led by Cabinet Minister Namal Rajapakshe. The Kushinagar International Airport has been built at an estimated cost of Rs. 260 crore. It will facilitate domestic and international pilgrims to visit the Mahaparinirvana sthal of Lord Buddha and is an endeavour in connecting the Buddhist pilgrimage holy sites around the world. The airport will serve nearby districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and is an important step in boosting the investment & employment opportunities in the region.Also Read - WhatsApp To Stop Working On These Devices From 1st November ? Here's All You Need To Know