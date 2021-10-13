Breaking News LIVE Updates October 13, 2021: PM Modi will launch PM GatiShakti – National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity today at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. PM will address the past issues through institutionalizing holistic planning for stakeholders for major infrastructure projects. Instead of planning and designing separately in silos, the projects will be designed and executed with a common vision, said Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). It will incorporate the infrastructure schemes of various Ministries and State Governments like Bharatmala, Sagarmala, inland waterways, dry/land ports, UDAN etc. Economic Zones like textile clusters, pharmaceutical clusters, defence corridors, electronic parks, industrial corridors, fishing clusters, agri zones will be covered to improve connectivity & make Indian businesses more competitive. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates.Also Read - With Focus on Infrastructure Development, PM Modi to Launch GatiShakti National Master Plan Today | Key Points