Breaking News LIVE Updates October 23, 2021: PM Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries and stakeholders of the “Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa programme” today. The interaction will be at 11 am via video conferencing. The Prime Minister will also deliver an address after the interaction. The initiative of Swayampurna Goa was launched on October 1, 2020. Meanwhile, Congress is set to hold statewide ‘Pratigya Yatras’ in Uttar Pradesh starting today till November 1 ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections in the state. Priyanka Gandhi, the AICC General-Secretary for Congress in the state will flag off all the rallies from Barabanki. During these rallies, Congress will communicate its ‘Seven pledges’ to the people in the state, apart from its election manifesto. Priyanka Gandhi will also interact with the public regarding these pledges. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates.Also Read - Uttarakhand-Himachal Tragedy: 11 Missing Trekkers Dead, Massive Rescue Operations by IAF Underway