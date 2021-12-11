Breaking News Live Updates Dec 11, 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh to inaugurate the Saryu Nahar National Project on Saturday. As per an official statement from the PMO, the work on the project started in 1978 but due to lack of continuity of budgetary support, interdepartmental coordination and adequate monitoring, it got delayed and was not completed even after nearly four decades. “Prime Minister’s vision for farmer welfare and empowerment, and his commitment to prioritizing long pending projects of national importance, brought much-needed focus on the project,” the PMO stated. Consequently, in 2016, the project was brought under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana with the target to complete it in a time-bound “In this endeavour, innovative solutions were found for new land acquisition to construct new canals and fill the critical gaps in the project, and also for resolving the pending litigation related to the previous land acquisitions. The renewed focus on the project has resulted in the project being completed in only about four years,” PMO said. The Saryu Nahar National Project has been built with a total cost of more than Rs 9,800 crore, out of which more than Rs 4,600 crore was provisioned in the last four years. manner. The project also involves the interlinking of five rivers – Ghaghara, Saryu, Rapti, Banganga and Rohini to ensure optimum usage of water resources of the region.Also Read - Mumbai Rains: Death Toll Rises to 31 in Landslide, House-collapse Incidents; NDRF Ends Search & Rescue Ops