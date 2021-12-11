Breaking News Live Updates Dec 11, 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh to inaugurate the Saryu Nahar National Project on Saturday. As per an official statement from the PMO, the work on the project started in 1978 but due to lack of continuity of budgetary support, interdepartmental coordination and adequate monitoring, it got delayed and was not completed even after nearly four decades. “Prime Minister’s vision for farmer welfare and empowerment, and his commitment to prioritizing long pending projects of national importance, brought much-needed focus on the project,” the PMO stated. Consequently, in 2016, the project was brought under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana with the target to complete it in a time-bound “In this endeavour, innovative solutions were found for new land acquisition to construct new canals and fill the critical gaps in the project, and also for resolving the pending litigation related to the previous land acquisitions. The renewed focus on the project has resulted in the project being completed in only about four years,” PMO said. The Saryu Nahar National Project has been built with a total cost of more than Rs 9,800 crore, out of which more than Rs 4,600 crore was provisioned in the last four years. manner. The project also involves the interlinking of five rivers – Ghaghara, Saryu, Rapti, Banganga and Rohini to ensure optimum usage of water resources of the region.Also Read - Mumbai Rains: Death Toll Rises to 31 in Landslide, House-collapse Incidents; NDRF Ends Search & Rescue Ops

Live Updates

  • 11:00 AM IST

    Tamil Nadu Chopper Crash | Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced Rs 50 lakhs ex-gratia to the family of Lance Naik B Sai Teja, who lost his life in the crash on 8th Dec, which claimed 13 brave souls. He was serving as PSO to the CDS: Andhra Pradesh CMO

  • 10:40 AM IST

    Second case of Omicron Variant reported in Delhi

    The person was fully vaccinated and was coming from Zimbabwe. The person had also travelled to South Africa: Government of Delhi
  • 10:20 AM IST

  • 10:16 AM IST
    Tamil Nadu Chopper Crash | Mortal remains of JWO Pradeep A, Wg Cdr PS Chauhan, JWO Rana Pratap Das, Sqn Leader Kuldeep Singh, L/Nk B Sai Teja and L/Nk Vivek Kumar identified so far.

    The last rites of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, Madhulika Rawat, and Brig LS Lidder were performed yesterday
  • 10:13 AM IST

    Humanitarian assistance to Kabul | Government of India dispatched humanitarian assistance consisting of medical supplies on a special flight from Kabul that returned from India today. Supplies will be handed over to representatives of WHO in Kabul and will be administered at Indira Gandhi Children Hospital.

  • 9:50 AM IST

  • 9:50 AM IST
    COVID19 | India reports 7,992 new cases, 9,265 recoveries and 393 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active caseload currently stands at 93,277 – lowest in 559 days: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

    131.99 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.
  • 9:49 AM IST

  • 9:49 AM IST

    Farmers Protests | A large group of farmers shall vacate the area at 8 AM tomorrow. In today’s meeting, we’ll talk, pray, & meet the people who helped us. People have started vacating already, it’ll take 4-5 days. I will leave on 15th December: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait at Ghazipur Border

  • 9:18 AM IST

    Sec 144 imposed in Mumbai for today, tomorrow as Maharashtra sees more Omicron cases