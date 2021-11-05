Breaking News LIVE Updates November 5, 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kedarnath Temple on Friday. After offering prayer at the temple this morning, PM Modi will inaugurate the reconstructed samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya and unveil a statue of the seer at the temple premises. He will also review and inspect the ongoing construction works. The Samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya has been reconstructed after its destruction in the 2013 Uttarakhand floods. Following this, PM Modi will inaugurate key infrastructure projects worth Rs 130 crore, including Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit Houses and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini. He will also lay the foundation stone for multiple projects. PM is scheduled to address a public rally during his visit to the shrine. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates.Also Read - Diwali 2021: Delhi-NCR Air Quality ‘Severe’, Likely to Worsen on Friday as Firecracker Ban Goes Up in Smoke