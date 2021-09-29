Breaking News LIVE Updates, Sep 29, 2021: Security has been tightened in jails across Delhi after an intelligence input was received that five inmates were planning to flee from custody, sources said on Tuesday. Jail officials and police have also been asked to remain alert to avoid any kind of gang war in the national capital following the murder of gangster Jitender Mann alias Gogi in a dramatic shootout last week, they said. The alert was sounded after some “threat messages” appeared on social media accounts allegedly being handled by associates of gangster Gogi, the sources said. The messages posted allegedly by the associates of Gogi hinted at taking revenge from their rivals. According to the sources, the five criminals, suspected to be gangsters, were planning to escape from custody with the help of their associates. However, Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel refused to comment on this.

Live Updates

  • 7:29 AM IST

    Pipili by-poll in Odisha: Around 2,000 security personnel including those of the Border Security Force (BSF) have been deployed to ensure peaceful voting for the by-poll in Odisha’s Pipili assembly constituency on Thursday, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S K Lohani said. After days of peaceful campaigning in the seat, an explosion inside Balanga police station on Monday night sparked tension in the locality. The opposition BJP met the CEO demanding massive deployment of the central force in the constituency claiming that police personnel are also not secured in the area. Of the 348 polling booths in Pipili, 201 were declared as ‘sensitive’ of which 102 were hypersensitive. Pipili constituency has a history of witnessing political violence.

  • 7:28 AM IST

    Heavy rains, lightning kill 13 in Maharashtra: At least 13 persons died in heavy showers, floods and lightning in parts of Maharashtra with the Marathwada region bearing the brunt of rain fury, while more than 560 people were rescued after the NDRF was mobilised and helicopters were deployed, officials said on Tuesday. Besides, more than 200 cattle perished or were washed away and a number of houses were damaged in torrential rains that lashed Marathwada on Sunday and Monday, causing havoc in a region which is considered a perennially drought-plagued area, they said. Parts of the region and Mumbai received heavy showers on Tuesday also.

  • 7:26 AM IST
  • 7:26 AM IST

    Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla at 76th UNGA: India believes that the goal of nuclear disarmament can be achieved through a step by step process underwritten by a universal commitment & an agreed multilateral framework, that is global & non-discriminatory.

  • 7:25 AM IST

    Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla at 76th UNGA on the International Day for The Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons: India is committed to the goal of universal, non-discriminatory and verifiable nuclear disarmament leading to complete elimination of nuclear weapons.

  • 7:22 AM IST

    BJP National General Secy Kailash Vijayvargiya respond to the former CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar joining the Congress: “If someone comes out of the gutter and falls into the drain, then I can only sympathise with him.”

  • 7:21 AM IST

    Bhabanipur bypolls: It is not possible to have fair elections (in Bhabanipur), not even 1%, so what Dilip Ghosh has said is right, polling booths will be captured, voters will not be allowed to come out. Hence elections get captured in WB, said BJP National General Secy Kailash Vijayvargiya

  • 7:18 AM IST

    Former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro, 3 others to join TMC today: Former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro, who resigned from Congress, will join Trinamool Congress along with three others on Wednesday. Besides Faleiro, former Ponda MLA Lavoo Mamledar, Sahitya Akademi awardee N Shivdas and environmentalist Rajendra Shivaji Kakodkar will be joining TMC on Wednesday.

  • 7:12 AM IST

    Balbir Giri to head Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad: Balbir Giri, 35, has been the most trusted disciple of Mahant Narendra Giri for the past 15 years. Now, he is set to become one of the youngest head of the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad. Office-bearers of Shri Panchayati Akhara Niranjani have decided to anoint his disciple Balbir Giri as the next chief of Baghambari Math. The position fell vacant following the death of Mahant Narendra Giri on September 20. However, Balbir Giri will have to get approval for all the major decisions pertaining to Math by a five-member administrative body. He would be formally anointed at a coronation ceremony on October 5.

  • 7:09 AM IST

    Bhabanipur bypolls: On directions of the Election Commission, Kolkata Police imposed restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC in the 200-metre radius of polling stations in Bhabanipur Assembly constituency from Tuesday evening. The restrictions will be imposed till the conclusion of voting for the bypolls on September 30.