Breaking News LIVE Updates, Sep 29, 2021: Security has been tightened in jails across Delhi after an intelligence input was received that five inmates were planning to flee from custody, sources said on Tuesday. Jail officials and police have also been asked to remain alert to avoid any kind of gang war in the national capital following the murder of gangster Jitender Mann alias Gogi in a dramatic shootout last week, they said. The alert was sounded after some “threat messages” appeared on social media accounts allegedly being handled by associates of gangster Gogi, the sources said. The messages posted allegedly by the associates of Gogi hinted at taking revenge from their rivals. According to the sources, the five criminals, suspected to be gangsters, were planning to escape from custody with the help of their associates. However, Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel refused to comment on this.



