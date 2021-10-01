Breaking News LIVE Updates October 1, 2021: Navjot Singh Sidhu will continue as the Punjab Congress chief and a coordination panel is likely to be set up, which is expected to be consulted before any major decisions by the Punjab government in future. The All-India Congress Committee (AICC) is expected to make an announcement in this regard. The development in the Punjab Congress comes on a day when former CM Amarinder Singh was in Delhi and said he will quit the Congress, which he asserted was going downhill with senior leaders being ignored. But Amarinder scotched speculation of his joining the BJP. Meanwhile, the threat of a cyclonic storm hitting Gujarat appeared to have receded by Thursday evening as remnants of cyclone Gulab which had turned into a depression moved away westwards. The depression is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm away from the Gujarat coast, as per the IMD. Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move towards Pakistan-Makran coasts.Also Read - Navjot Singh Sidhu Meets CM Channi, Likely To Stay As Punjab Congress Chief Till Elections Next Year: Report