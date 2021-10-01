Breaking News LIVE Updates October 1, 2021: Navjot Singh Sidhu will continue as the Punjab Congress chief and a coordination panel is likely to be set up, which is expected to be consulted before any major decisions by the Punjab government in future. The All-India Congress Committee (AICC) is expected to make an announcement in this regard. The development in the Punjab Congress comes on a day when former CM Amarinder Singh was in Delhi and said he will quit the Congress, which he asserted was going downhill with senior leaders being ignored. But Amarinder scotched speculation of his joining the BJP. Meanwhile, the threat of a cyclonic storm hitting Gujarat appeared to have receded by Thursday evening as remnants of cyclone Gulab which had turned into a depression moved away westwards. The depression is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm away from the Gujarat coast, as per the IMD. Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move towards Pakistan-Makran coasts.Also Read - Navjot Singh Sidhu Meets CM Channi, Likely To Stay As Punjab Congress Chief Till Elections Next Year: Report

Live Updates

  • 8:30 AM IST

    EU, Australia trade talks postponed amid submarines row, reports AFP News Agency quoting an official.

  • 8:09 AM IST

    Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi to launch book on Veer Savarkar titled “Ek bhule bhisre ateet ki goonj 1883-1924” later today

  • 7:18 AM IST

    PM Modi to launch Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0, AMRUT 2.0 today: PM Modi will launch Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) 2.0 and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 at 11 am today.

  • 7:12 AM IST

    Punjab CM calls cabinet meeting on Oct 4: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has called a cabinet meeting on October 4 even as there is no resolution yet to the political crisis being faced by the ruling Congress.

  • 7:03 AM IST

    Terrorist Killed in Shopian Encounter: One unidentified terrorist neutralized in encounter in Rakhama area of Shopian. The operation is underway. Details awaited, says Jammu & Kashmir Police.