Breaking News LIVE Updates June 15: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday will appear before Enforcement Directorate for third day in a row for another round of questioning in connection to the National Herald case. On Tuesday, Rahul Gandi was questioned for over 11 hours in the National Herald money-laundering probe even as the Congress continued its protests and sparred with the BJP, accusing it of conspiring to defame the Gandhi family through the ‘false’ case. Rahul Gandhi was also questioned for over 10 hours on Monday. Hundreds of Congress leaders and supporters were detained outside the party headquarters at 24, Akbar Road and around central Delhi as they tried to hold a protest against the ED action. The Delhi Police said that it detained 217 Congress workers and leaders, including 15 MPs, from the New Delhi district on Tuesday for holding protests in violation of prohibitory orders and despite being denied permission. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read - Here’s What Rahul Gandhi Told ED on Day 2 of Questioning | Highlights

  • 9:26 AM IST

    Heavy security deployed outside Congress office, barricades in place

  • 8:21 AM IST

    What is National Herald case and why ED summoned Rahul Gandhi | The Enforcement Directorate summoned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with the National Herald case, lodged against various Congress leaders, including the Gandhis, for allegedly misappropriating funds. Read more here

  • 8:14 AM IST

    Congress must unite all opposition parties in fight against misuse of central agencies: RJD leader | RJD national vice president Shivanand Tiwary, a key aide of party Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, said, “As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case on Monday, his party protested across the country alleging that the Centre was targeting the Opposition by misusing agencies. Several senior Congress leaders, including a Chief Minister, were also detained by security personnel during the protest march”.

  • 6:13 AM IST

    ‘Outrageous act of political vendetta against Congress’: Stalin on Rahul Gandhi’s questioning by ED | Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin condemned the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s questioning of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and called it an “outrageous act of political vendetta against the Congress party”.

  • 6:08 AM IST

    National Herald case: Rahul Gandhi to appear before ED today for 3rd round of questioning | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will appear before Enforcement Directorate (ED) today for another third round of questioning in connection to the National Herald case.