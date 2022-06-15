Breaking News LIVE Updates June 15: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday will appear before Enforcement Directorate for third day in a row for another round of questioning in connection to the National Herald case. On Tuesday, Rahul Gandi was questioned for over 11 hours in the National Herald money-laundering probe even as the Congress continued its protests and sparred with the BJP, accusing it of conspiring to defame the Gandhi family through the ‘false’ case. Rahul Gandhi was also questioned for over 10 hours on Monday. Hundreds of Congress leaders and supporters were detained outside the party headquarters at 24, Akbar Road and around central Delhi as they tried to hold a protest against the ED action. The Delhi Police said that it detained 217 Congress workers and leaders, including 15 MPs, from the New Delhi district on Tuesday for holding protests in violation of prohibitory orders and despite being denied permission. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read - Here’s What Rahul Gandhi Told ED on Day 2 of Questioning | Highlights