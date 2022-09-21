Breaking News LIVE Updates, Sep 21, 2022: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma would meet in New Delhi on Wednesday to find a solution for resolving the long-standing border dispute between the two Northeastern states, an official said on Tuesday. Zoramthanga and Sarma would meet at Assam House in New Delhi at 1 pm, the official of the Mizoram Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said. Mizoram shares a 164.6-km-long border with Assam. The border dispute between the two states is a long-standing issue. Mizoram was part of Assam until 1972, when it was carved out as a Union Territory, and it became a state in 1987. The border dispute mainly relates to two colonial notifications — the inner line reserved forest notified under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) in 1875, and the boundary indicated in the Survey of India’s Map in 1933. While Mizoram claimed the 509 square miles stretch of the inner line reserved forest as its actual boundary, Assam said the 1933 boundary is its constitutional boundary. The border dispute between the two neighbouring states turned violent in July last year, leading to the death of six policemen and a civilian from Assam when police forces of the two states exchanged fire on the disputed area near Vairengte village on National Highway-306.Also Read - Power Cut in Chennai Today: Check List of Areas That Will be Affected

STAY TUNED FOR LATEST NEWS FROM ACROSS THE WORLD: