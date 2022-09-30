Breaking News LIVE Updates Sept 30, 2022: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Baramulla in the wee hours of Friday. The encounter broke out at Yedipora, Pattan area of Baramulla. “Encounter has started at Yedipora, Pattan area of Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” said Kashmir Zone Police. Earlier, another encounter between terrorists and security forces started in the Chitragam area in the Shopian district in the early hours of Friday. Further details are awaited.Also Read - Jamia Student Shot At Inside Delhi's Holy Family Hospital After Brawl At University

Live Updates

  • 6:55 AM IST

  • 6:51 AM IST

    Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Burma

    An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 occurred today at around 3.52 am 162km NW of Burma, Myanmar. The depth of the earthquake was 140 km below the ground: National Center for Seismology

  • 6:45 AM IST

    Sandalwood smugglers caught in Andhra’s Seshachalam forest area

  • 6:41 AM IST

    J&K encounter | An encounter broke out at Yedipora, Pattan area of Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow: Police