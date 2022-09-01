Breaking News LIVE Updates, Sep 1: India’s first indigenously developed quadrivalent Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccine for the prevention of cervical cancer will be launched on Thursday. The cervical cancer vaccine, Quadrivalent Human Papillomavirus vaccine (qHPV), is developed by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and the Department of Biotechnology(DBT). Union Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh will launch the vaccine at IIC Delhi. SII CEO Adar Poonawalla will be present at the event, the officials said. According to the officials, the qHPV vaccine CERVAVAC has demonstrated robust antibody response that is nearly 1,000 times higher than the baseline against all targeted HPV types and in all dose and age groups. Cervical cancer in India ranks as the second most frequent cancer among women between 15 and 44 years of age.Also Read - SC To Hear Case Relating to Sexual Harassment Against Judges on November 15

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES SEPT 1 LATEST NEWS