Breaking News LIVE Updates September 12: While Australia, Canada and New Zealand have proclaimed King Charles III as the head of their states respectively, Antigua and Barbuda will vote on whether to remove the British monarch as head of state. The prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne said that the Caribbean country will hold a referendum on whether to become a republic and remove King Charles III as the head of state within the next few years, reported CNN. After confirming King Charles III as the King of Antigua and Barbuda, Browne told ITV News that he planned on holding a referendum on whether the country would become a republic in the next three years. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.