Breaking News Live Updates September 15: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been involved in a car accident but he is "not seriously injured", reported Ukrainian media portal The Kyiv Independent quoting Zelensky's spokesman. Zelensky's spokesperson Serhii Nykyforov in a Facebook post on September 15 said that a car collided with the presidential car and motorcade reported The Kyiv Independent.As per the media portal, Zelensky was examined by a doctor after the accident and is said to be not seriously injured. Medics accompanying Zelensky also provided his driver with medical assistance and transferred him to an ambulance. Law enforcement will thoroughly investigate the crash, Nykyforov said. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.