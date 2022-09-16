Breaking News LIVE Updates: Thousands of people have stood in line through the night in London, waiting their turn to view Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it lies in state. Authorities said the line stretched about 2.6 miles (4.2 kilometers) along the south bank of the River Thames. The queen’s flag-draped oak coffin is lying in state at 900-year-old Westminster Hall for four days before her funeral on Monday. People, hushed and somber, streamed past each side of the coffin. Military detachments standing guard are rotated every 20 minutes. One of the ceremonial guards appeared to faint early Thursday and fell off the raised platform. His condition was not immediately clear. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read - Ukraine President Zelenskyy's Car Meets With Accident On Way To Kyiv, Escapes Serious Injures