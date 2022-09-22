Breaking News LIVE Updates September 22: As many as seven suspected cases of the lumpy disease have been found in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh, Dr MC Tamori, Deputy Director of Animal Department said. He further said that out of which five have been sent for confirmation to Bhopal lab. “7 cases of suspected lumpy disease found in Shivpuri district, out of which 5 have been sent for confirmation to Bhopal lab,” Dr Tamori said. He further advised people to segregate animals that have contracted the disease and get the rest vaccinated. Over a hundred animals in Madhya Pradesh have been infected with the virus, according to data released by the chief minister’s office. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read - Lumpy Skin Disease: Are Humans at Risk? Signs, Symptoms And Prevention