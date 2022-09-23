Breaking News LIVE Updates September 23: An earthquake of 4.7-magnitude hit Indonesia’s North Sumatra province on Friday, in the early hours of the day, according to the National Center for Seismology. However, no casualties have been reported so far. “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.7, Occurred on 23-09-2022, 01:06:38 IST, Lat: 5.05 & Long: 96.15, Depth: 10 Km ,Region: Northern Sumatra, Indonesia,” National Center for Seismology said. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read - Bhaichung Bhutia Feels Vietnam Friendlies Will be Important For India Ahead of AFC Asian Cup 2023