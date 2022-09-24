Breaking News LIVE Updates September 24: During the gathering of world leaders at United Nations, low-lying island nation Vanuatu urged the world to focus on combating global warming by calling for a fossil fuel nonproliferation treaty. “The time is up – action is required now,” Vanuatu’s President Nikenike Vurobaravu told the U.N. General Assembly on Friday. The treaty would aim to scale down coal, oil and gas production to limit the rise in temperatures to the globally agreed 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit). It would also “enable a global just transition for every worker, community and nation with fossil fuel dependence,” said the leader of the carbon-negative country. Vanuatu has also asked the International Court of Justice to issue an opinion on the right to be protected from the adverse impacts of climate change, a move that Vurobaravu said “is not a silver bullet for increasing climate action, but only one tool to get us closer to the end goal of a safe planet for humanity.” In Pakistan, devastating floods this month engulfed large swaths of the country, killing more than 1,500 people and causing damage estimated at $30 billion. A U.N. climate science panel – the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) – has warned that global emissions are on track to blow past the 1.5 degrees C warming limit and reach some 3.2 degrees C by the end of century.Also Read - Dinesh Karthik or Rishabh Pant For T20 World Cup? Sunil Gavaskar Answers

Live Updates

  • 6:56 AM IST

    Iran Protests: As many as 50 people have been killed by security forces in the anti-government protests, according to Iran Human Rights. This is three times the official death toll of 17, which includes five security personnel. The street violence, triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurd who had spent three days in coma after being detained by the morality police in Tehran has spread to 80 towns and cities.

  • 6:52 AM IST

    Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday urged the world to condemn “pseudo-referendums” as Russia began voting in Moscow-held areas of Ukraine on whether they want to become parts of Russia. “The world will react absolutely justly to pseudo-referendums — they will be unequivocally condemned,” Zelensky said in his daily address to the nation.Four provinces in Ukraine that are fully or partially controlled by Russia — Donetsk and Lugansk in the east as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south — are holding votes on whether to be annexed by Moscow.The ballots have been dismissed as a “sham” by Kyiv and its Western allies.

  • 6:47 AM IST

    Covid-19: India recorded 5,383 new coronavirus infections on Friday. The total COVID-19 cases rose to 4,45,58,425, while the active cases declined to 45,281, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The death count climbed to 5,28,449 with 20 fatalities which includes eight deaths reconciled by Kerala.