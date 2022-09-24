Breaking News LIVE Updates September 24: During the gathering of world leaders at United Nations, low-lying island nation Vanuatu urged the world to focus on combating global warming by calling for a fossil fuel nonproliferation treaty. “The time is up – action is required now,” Vanuatu’s President Nikenike Vurobaravu told the U.N. General Assembly on Friday. The treaty would aim to scale down coal, oil and gas production to limit the rise in temperatures to the globally agreed 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit). It would also “enable a global just transition for every worker, community and nation with fossil fuel dependence,” said the leader of the carbon-negative country. Vanuatu has also asked the International Court of Justice to issue an opinion on the right to be protected from the adverse impacts of climate change, a move that Vurobaravu said “is not a silver bullet for increasing climate action, but only one tool to get us closer to the end goal of a safe planet for humanity.” In Pakistan, devastating floods this month engulfed large swaths of the country, killing more than 1,500 people and causing damage estimated at $30 billion. A U.N. climate science panel – the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) – has warned that global emissions are on track to blow past the 1.5 degrees C warming limit and reach some 3.2 degrees C by the end of century.Also Read - Dinesh Karthik or Rishabh Pant For T20 World Cup? Sunil Gavaskar Answers

Stay tuned to india.com for live updates on news from India and around the world.