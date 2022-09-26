Breaking News LIVE Updates September 26: Pakistan Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb was heckled by overseas Pakistanis at a coffee shop in London. A video went viral on the internet where the overseas Pakistanis were seen circling Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb. The overseas Pakistani were criticising the minister for paying foreign visits amid flood devastation across Pakistan, reported ARY News. Pakistanis followed Marriyum, the daughter of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, out on the streets, shouting ‘chorni, chorni (thief, thief)’. The video of the entire heckling incident went viral on the internet in small clips, shows that Aurangzeb did not react to the overseas nationals’ protest and kept herself busy on her mobile phone. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read - Govt Withdraws Incentives, Allowances of All India Service Officers Posted in Northeast Region