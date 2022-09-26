Breaking News LIVE Updates September 26: As the majority of Congress MLAs from the Ashok Gehlot camp are submitting their resignations, party interim president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday directed observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken to conduct one-on-one talks with Rajasthan MLAs to resolve the issue. Both the observers are likely to meet around 90 MLAs who have tendered their resignation to Assembly Speaker. We are not going to Delhi at the moment, we have been instructed by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to conduct one-to-one talks with Rajasthan Congress MLAs. We will meet them tonight,” said Maken.  Congress leader KC Venugopal said that things would be sorted out soon. “Neither did I talk to CM Ashok Gehlot, nor did he call me, things will be sorted out soon,” said Venugopal. Meanwhile, disgruntled with the party, Rajasthan ministers Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and Shanti Dhariwal are meeting AICC observers Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge at CM Ashok Gehlot’s residence.Also Read - Govt Withdraws Incentives, Allowances of All India Service Officers Posted in Northeast Region

  • 9:52 AM IST

    Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Monday, September 26:

    * SC to hear suo motu case related to ‘the menace of drug mafia network operating in the country’.

    * SC to hear plea of Enforcement Directorate seeking transfer of PDS scam case out of Chhattisgarh.

    * SC to hear plea of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh in a money laundering case.

    * SC to hear plea of All India Judges Association seeking implementation of welfare measures, reports of pay commission among others.

    * SC to hear suo motu case related to ‘children in street situations’ after death of their parent/parents during pandemic.

    * SC to hear suo motu plea on ‘alarming rise in the number of reported child rape incidents’.

    * SC to hear plea of Enforcement Directorate against former head of Jet Airways, Naresh Goyal, in a money laundering case.

  • 9:38 AM IST

    Rajasthan Political Crisis LIVE: Congress’ top leadership is upset with the political drama in Rajasthan, where supporters of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday closed ranks against Sachin Pilot succeeding him, and summoned both to Delhi, party sources said. Gehlot, who is the running for the Congress President’s post, is understood to have told party leadership that nothing is in his hands and it is up to the MLAs to decide.

  • 9:27 AM IST

    Rajasthan Political Crisis LIVE: 76 Rajasthan Congress MLAs, loyal to CM Ashok Gehlot, submitted their resignations to the Speaker on Sunday evening, sources said.

  • 8:48 AM IST

    Rajasthan Political Crisis: Both AICC observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken will come to Delhi today and submit the report to the top leadership. Miffed MLAs are not ready to meet the observers. Next Step will be decided after the discussion with the high Command, sources

  • 8:22 AM IST

    Congress resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi takes lead

  • 8:20 AM IST

    ‘You are not fooling anybody’: Jaishankar responds to US F-16 package for Pakistan | xternal Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has raised questions over the “merits” of the US-Pakistan relationship and said that Washington’s ties with Islamabad have not served the “American interest”. “It’s a relationship that has neither ended up serving Pakistan well nor serving the American interests,” Jaishankar said at an event organized by the Indian American community in Washington.

  • 6:42 AM IST

    Pakistan Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb Heckled At London As Protesters Chant ‘Chorni, Chorni’ | Pakistan Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb was heckled by overseas Pakistanis at a coffee shop in London.