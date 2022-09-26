Breaking News LIVE Updates September 26: As the majority of Congress MLAs from the Ashok Gehlot camp are submitting their resignations, party interim president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday directed observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken to conduct one-on-one talks with Rajasthan MLAs to resolve the issue. Both the observers are likely to meet around 90 MLAs who have tendered their resignation to Assembly Speaker. We are not going to Delhi at the moment, we have been instructed by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to conduct one-to-one talks with Rajasthan Congress MLAs. We will meet them tonight,” said Maken. Congress leader KC Venugopal said that things would be sorted out soon. “Neither did I talk to CM Ashok Gehlot, nor did he call me, things will be sorted out soon,” said Venugopal. Meanwhile, disgruntled with the party, Rajasthan ministers Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and Shanti Dhariwal are meeting AICC observers Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge at CM Ashok Gehlot’s residence.Also Read - Govt Withdraws Incentives, Allowances of All India Service Officers Posted in Northeast Region

Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.