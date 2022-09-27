Breaking News LIVE Updates Sept 27, 2022: Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath  refuted speculation that he could contest the upcoming Congress presidential election. Nath met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi at her residence amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan. “I have no interest in (Congress) President post, only here for Navratri wishes,” Kamal Nath said before heading to Sonia’s residence. Earlier sources had said that the Congress high command had asked Kamal Nath to immediately come to Delhi. It is likely that the veteran politician would use his skills and political acumen to help the party defuse the full-blown political crisis.Also Read - Jaqueline Fenandez: Actress Gets Interim Bail By Delhi Court In Extortion Case - Watch Video

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES SEPTEMBER 27 LATERST NEWS

Also Read - Dengue Prevention Tips: Delhi Witnesses Massive Surge In Dengue Cases, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself - Watch Video

Also Read - Khosta-2 Virus: Scientists Find A New Virus In Russian Bats Which Can Infect Humans, Here's All You Need To Know - Watch Video

Live Updates

  • 7:21 AM IST

    PM Modi Arrives In Japan To Attend Former Premier Abe’s State Funeral

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Tuesday to attend the state funeral of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe. Modi will join several global leaders to pay tributes to Abe. Representatives from over 100 countries, including more than 20 heads of state and governments, are expected to attend Abe’s funeral on Tuesday. The former prime minister reshaped Japan’s foreign policy, including setting out a bold vision for a quantum leap in ties with India.

  • 7:20 AM IST

    Airhostess Locks Man Who Raped Her At Her House, Calls Police In Delhi’s Mehrauli

    “A PCR call regarding rape was received at PS Mehrauli on 25 September. Police reached the spot & took the victim and alleged accused to PS, where the victim stated that she is in contact with the accused for the past one and half months. Today the accused came to her flat under the influence of alcohol and tried to rape her. On that, she locked him in a room & called the police. Cases u/s 376/323/509/377 of IPC have been registered & the accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody,” Delhi police said

  • 7:19 AM IST

    Early morning ‘aarti’ being performed at Delhi’s Chhatarpur Temple, on the second day of Navratri

  • 7:07 AM IST

    Second phase of UG admission process begins in DU

    Delhi University commenced the second phase of Common Seat Allotment System, CSAS for seeking admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes from Monday. The portal for the admission process on the basis of CUET (UG) examination began in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) from Tuesday.

  • 7:01 AM IST

    Gujarat: People perform Garba in Surat as celebrations begin on the first day of Navratri