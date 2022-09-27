Breaking News LIVE Updates Sept 27, 2022: Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath refuted speculation that he could contest the upcoming Congress presidential election. Nath met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi at her residence amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan. “I have no interest in (Congress) President post, only here for Navratri wishes,” Kamal Nath said before heading to Sonia’s residence. Earlier sources had said that the Congress high command had asked Kamal Nath to immediately come to Delhi. It is likely that the veteran politician would use his skills and political acumen to help the party defuse the full-blown political crisis.Also Read - Jaqueline Fenandez: Actress Gets Interim Bail By Delhi Court In Extortion Case - Watch Video
