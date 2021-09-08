Breaking News/Afghanistan Crisis LIVE Updates September 8, 2021: Hours after the Taliban announced the details of its interim government, US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that China, Pakistan, Russia and Iran are trying to figure out what do they do now with the Taliban. Addressing the media from the White House, Biden also stated that China has a “real problem” with the Taliban. He said, “China has a real problem with the Taliban. They try to work out some of that with the Taliban, I am sure. As does Pakistan, as does Russia, as does Iran.” In response to a question on the announcement of the formation of the new interim government in Kabul by the Taliban, Biden said, “They are all trying to figure out what do they do now. So let’s wait and see what happens. It will be interesting to see what happens.”Also Read - Horoscope Today, September 8, Wednesday: Aries Might Get into an Ugly Dispute on Financial Matters, Taurus Will Get Cheated by Co-Worker

