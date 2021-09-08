Breaking News/Afghanistan Crisis LIVE Updates September 8, 2021: Hours after the Taliban announced the details of its interim government, US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that China, Pakistan, Russia and Iran are trying to figure out what do they do now with the Taliban. Addressing the media from the White House, Biden also stated that China has a “real problem” with the Taliban. He said, “China has a real problem with the Taliban. They try to work out some of that with the Taliban, I am sure. As does Pakistan, as does Russia, as does Iran.” In response to a question on the announcement of the formation of the new interim government in Kabul by the Taliban, Biden said, “They are all trying to figure out what do they do now. So let’s wait and see what happens. It will be interesting to see what happens.”Also Read - Horoscope Today, September 8, Wednesday: Aries Might Get into an Ugly Dispute on Financial Matters, Taurus Will Get Cheated by Co-Worker

    Afghanistan Crisis: The Taliban’s secretive supreme leader on Tuesday told the newly appointed government to uphold sharia law, in his first message since the hardline movement swept to power. “I assure all the countrymen that the figures will work hard towards upholding Islamic rules and sharia law in the country,” Hibatullah Akhundzada, who has never been seen in public, said in a statement released in English. Akhundzada told Afghans that the new leadership would ensure “lasting peace, prosperity and development”, adding that “people should not try to leave the country”. “The Islamic Emirate has no problem with anyone,” he said.

    Afghanistan Crisis: Taliban on Tuesday announced the caretaker government of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, naming Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund as interim prime minister and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a co-founder of the group, as his deputy. Mullah Yaqoob, one of the deputy leaders of the Taliban since 2016 and the son of Taliban founder Mullah Omar, will act as caretaker Defence Minister. Abdul Salam Hanafi has been made the second deputy to Prime Minister Akhund.