Breaking News LIVE Updates November 13, 2021: As incessant rains continued to wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu, a flood warning was issued in parts of the state. As rains in Chennai subsided, the IMD said a low-pressure now lies inside the north Tamil Nadu. The IMD said that thunderstorm with moderate rain was likely to occur at isolated places over Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, Coimbatore and Virudhunagar districts. Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind will give away the National Sports Awards 2021 today at a specially organized function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates.