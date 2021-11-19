Breaking News LIVE Updates November 19, 2021: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Rayalaseema and Karnataka today. Meanwhile, overnight rains lashed many parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai and its neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet, prompting the authorities to announce holiday for schools, even as it was the case with many other districts as well. Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi will formally hand over Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) designed Advanced Electronic Warfare (EW) suite for Naval ships to the Indian Navy at a ceremony in Jhansi today. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates.Also Read - Schools Closed, NDRF on Stand-by: Tamil Nadu Braces For Heavy Downpour; Red Alert Issued | Key Update

Live Updates

  • 6:47 AM IST

    PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Rs 400 cr UP Defence Industrial Corridor project in Jhansi today

  • 6:42 AM IST

    IMD predicts widespread rainfall in Karnataka over next 4 days: IMD issued an orange alert in Bengaluru and Ghats and a yellow alert in some coastal districts and north-interior Karnataka for Thursday and Friday.

  • 6:27 AM IST

    PM Modi to handover DRDO designed advanced electronic warfare suite to Navy today: PM Narendra Modi will formally hand over Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) designed Advanced Electronic Warfare (EW) suite for Naval ships to the Indian Navy at a ceremony in Jhansi today.