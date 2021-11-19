Breaking News LIVE Updates November 19, 2021: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Rayalaseema and Karnataka today. Meanwhile, overnight rains lashed many parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai and its neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet, prompting the authorities to announce holiday for schools, even as it was the case with many other districts as well. Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi will formally hand over Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) designed Advanced Electronic Warfare (EW) suite for Naval ships to the Indian Navy at a ceremony in Jhansi today. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates.Also Read - Schools Closed, NDRF on Stand-by: Tamil Nadu Braces For Heavy Downpour; Red Alert Issued | Key Update