Breaking News LIVE Updates, September 06: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced on Monday the state government’s decision to release ₹300 crore to tackle the massive floods in the capital city as torrential rain continues to batter the region, leaving several regions inundated. The announcement came at night after the Chief Minister chaired a meeting with senior ministers and officials to take stock of the flood situation and the damages caused by it. CM Bommai said that the released money will be used to restore infrastructure such as roads, electric poles, transformers and schools, among others.Also Read - Cyrus Mistry Death: Former Chairman Of Tata Sons Dies In A Tragic Road Accident In Mumbai, Was Not Wearing Seat Belt - Watch Video

