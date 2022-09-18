Breaking News LIVE Updates Sept 18: President Droupadi Murmu arrived in London on Saturday to attend the Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. She is on an official tour to the United Kingdom from September 17 to 19 to attend the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday and offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India. She arrived at Gatwick Airport in London and was received by the High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom. On Sunday, she will attend the Lying-in-State of the Queen’s coffin at the Palace of Westminster and sign a condolence book on behalf of the Indian government at Lancaster House near Buckingham Palace.Also Read - IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels 173 Trains Scheduled To Depart Today. Check Full List Here

Live Updates

  • 7:15 AM IST

    Kerala | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders & workers resume ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ on its 11th day in Haripad, Alappuzha

  • 6:49 AM IST

    Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant reconnected to the Ukrainian grid, AFP reported

  • 6:48 AM IST

    Russia-Ukraine War: Russian forces launched strikes on Ukrainian positions in several parts of Ukraine, Reuters reported citing Russia’s defence ministry

  • 6:47 AM IST

    Andhra Pradesh | A special leave petition filed in SC in order to get constitutional rights of the legislative Assembly as HC has stated that the state legislature don’t have the authority to take decision on issue of the state’s capital. Legislative Assembly has complete authority to decide the capital and the judgment given by the High Court at such a time is a blow to the spirit of federalism: State Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath