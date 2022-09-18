Breaking News LIVE Updates Sept 18: President Droupadi Murmu arrived in London on Saturday to attend the Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. She is on an official tour to the United Kingdom from September 17 to 19 to attend the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday and offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India. She arrived at Gatwick Airport in London and was received by the High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom. On Sunday, she will attend the Lying-in-State of the Queen’s coffin at the Palace of Westminster and sign a condolence book on behalf of the Indian government at Lancaster House near Buckingham Palace.Also Read - IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels 173 Trains Scheduled To Depart Today. Check Full List Here

