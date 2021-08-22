Breaking News LIVE Updates, August 22, 2021: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and BJP veteran leader Kalyan Singh, who was suffering from ailments for a long time, passed away on Saturday night. He was 89. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said a 3-day state mourning will be declared to condole the demise of Kalyan Singh. Meanwhile, around 300 Indian nationals are expected to be brought back home from Afghanistan today as part of India’s evacuation mission in view of the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan capital Kabul, PTI reported. The national capital on Saturday reported a total of 19 fresh Covid cases, the lowest daily caseload in this year, according to data shared by the city health department. The new cases take the total tally to 14,37,293 in the city. In other news, heavy rains lashed Delhi-NCR yesterday, throwing normal life out of gear. Reports of traffic snarls and heavy waterlogging were reported in many parts of the city. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for breaking news updates from India and across the world.Also Read - Resistance Forces Recapture 3 Districts From Taliban Control in Afghanistan, Many Insurgents Killed: Reports