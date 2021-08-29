Breaking News LIVE Updates: The US today warned of a ‘specific, credible threat’ near Kabul airport, advising its citizens to leave the area immediately. “Due to a specific, credible threat, all US citizens in the vicinity of Kabul airport, including South (Airport Circle), new Ministry of the Interior & gate near Panjshir Petrol station should leave the airport area immediately,” the US Embassy in Kabul said in a security alert. This came days after two ISIS-claimed bombings rocked Kabul, killing at least 160 people. In other news, around 10 people were injured on Saturday as police allegedly lathicharged a group of farmers disrupting traffic movement on a highway while heading towards Karnal in Haryana to protest against a BJP meeting. The state police drew severe criticism for the action against the farmers, and several roads and highways, including toll plazas, were blockaded at different places in protest for hours. The police, however, said only four protesters were injured, while ten cops also sustained injuries. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for latest news updates from India and across the world.Also Read - Mysuru Gangrape: 5 Arrested, 1 Absconding; Karnataka HM Declares Victory in Cracking Case