Breaking News LIVE Updates: The United States military struck back at the Islamic State on Saturday, bombing an IS member in Afghanistan. The airstrike came a day after two suicide bombings claimed by the group killed 169 Afghans and 13 American service members outside Kabul airport. Meanwhile, the US has said it will go ahead with its plan to conclude its Afghanistan mission by August 31, even as the evacuation effort, which is now in its "retrograde period", is facing an "ongoing and acute threat" from ISIS-K. August 31 is the deadline set by both the US and the Taliban for America's pullout from war-torn Afghanistan. In other news, India on Friday, for the first time, administered more than one crore vaccine does in a single day under its nationwide mass vaccination drive against Covid-19. This is the highest-ever vaccination achieved in a single day since the start of the vaccination drive.