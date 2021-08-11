New Delhi: Lok Sabha has passed a constitutional amendment bill that will allow the states/UTs to make their own OBC lists. The bill was passed with 385 members voting in its favour and no member opposing it. However, a constitutional amendment bill requires a special majority for passage in both Houses of Parliament. There should be a majority of the total membership of the House and a majority of not less than two-thirds of the members of that House present and voting. Meanwhile, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given its approval for a study on the mixing of Covaxin and Covishield Covid-19 vaccines in India. The study will be conducted by Christian Medical College in Vellore. This came days after a Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) recommended giving a nod to CMC, Vellore, for conducting clinical trials covering 300 healthy volunteers for mixing of Covid-19 vaccines Covaxin and Covishield. Stay tuned to this LIVE for all breaking news updates from India and across the world.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Update: Fully-vaccinated Mumbaikars Can Travel in Local Trains From Aug 15. Here's What You Need to Avail Facility

Live Updates

  • 7:32 AM IST

  • 7:12 AM IST

    US President Joe Biden Tuesday ruled out any change in the withdrawal of his troops from Afghanistan despite the Taliban increasingly gaining control over large parts of the country. President Biden has ordered the withdrawal of all the US troops from Afghanistan by September 11.