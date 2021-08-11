New Delhi: Lok Sabha has passed a constitutional amendment bill that will allow the states/UTs to make their own OBC lists. The bill was passed with 385 members voting in its favour and no member opposing it. However, a constitutional amendment bill requires a special majority for passage in both Houses of Parliament. There should be a majority of the total membership of the House and a majority of not less than two-thirds of the members of that House present and voting. Meanwhile, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given its approval for a study on the mixing of Covaxin and Covishield Covid-19 vaccines in India. The study will be conducted by Christian Medical College in Vellore. This came days after a Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) recommended giving a nod to CMC, Vellore, for conducting clinical trials covering 300 healthy volunteers for mixing of Covid-19 vaccines Covaxin and Covishield. Stay tuned to this LIVE for all breaking news updates from India and across the world.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Update: Fully-vaccinated Mumbaikars Can Travel in Local Trains From Aug 15. Here's What You Need to Avail Facility