New Delhi: Over 85.15 lakh vaccine doses, the highest in a single day, were administered across the country on Monday as the revised guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination came into effect. India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage was recorded at over 28.36 crore since January 16, according to the data from the CoWIN portal. Madhya Pradesh saw the maximum vaccinations on Monday followed by Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, Delhi logged 89 COVID-19 cases on Monday at a positivity rate of 0.16 per cent, both lowest this year so far, while 11 more people succumbed to the disease. In other news, NCP chief Sharad Pawar will today host a meeting of leaders from several parties and eminent personalities to discuss the current scenario in the country. The meeting is likely to be attended by National Conference leader and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah, TMC leader Yashwant Sinha, Sanjay Singh from AAP and D Raja from CPI. Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest and breaking news updates from India and across the world. Also Read - Covid Waves to Depend on 2 Factors And How These Are Crucial in Stopping 3rd Wave | AIIMS Professor EXPLAINS