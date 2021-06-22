New Delhi: Over 85.15 lakh vaccine doses, the highest in a single day, were administered across the country on Monday as the revised guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination came into effect. India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage was recorded at over 28.36 crore since January 16, according to the data from the CoWIN portal. Madhya Pradesh saw the maximum vaccinations on Monday followed by Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, Delhi logged 89 COVID-19 cases on Monday at a positivity rate of 0.16 per cent, both lowest this year so far, while 11 more people succumbed to the disease. In other news, NCP chief Sharad Pawar will today host a meeting of leaders from several parties and eminent personalities to discuss the current scenario in the country. The meeting is likely to be attended by National Conference leader and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah, TMC leader Yashwant Sinha, Sanjay Singh from AAP and D Raja from CPI. Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest and breaking news updates from India and across the world. Also Read - Covid Waves to Depend on 2 Factors And How These Are Crucial in Stopping 3rd Wave | AIIMS Professor EXPLAINS

Live Updates

  • 7:28 AM IST

    Mangalkhali Gram Panchayat under Jubrajnagar Block, North Tripura & Purna Chandigarh Gram Panchayat in Mohanbhog Block, Sepahijala are now fully vaccinated. All eligible persons are vaccinated. In days to come, we aim at vaccinating the entire State: Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb

  • 7:28 AM IST
    One arrested for sending fake threats via email to bomb Mumbai Mantralaya. He has been detained from Pune’s Ghorpadi area and will be handed over to Mumbai police. Case registered at Mumbai’s Marine Drive Police Station: Mumbai Police

    Pune Police handed over accused Shailesh Shinde late last night. He will be produced before the court today: Mumbai Police
  • 6:50 AM IST

    Bharat Biotech submitted Phase 3 clinical trials data of COVAXIN to Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) over the weekend: Govt sources

  • 6:45 AM IST

    Party will assess his statement after receiving relevant info. When the matter is before Congress president,it isn’t good to say anything through newspapers: Congress leader Harish Rawat when asked on Navjot Singh Sidhu’s ‘two families taking advantage in Punjab’ statement

  • 6:41 AM IST
    A gunman is believed to have shot and killed an officer and another person in a shopping district in a Denver suburb before being fatally shot by police, authorities said. The attacker also was shot and killed.