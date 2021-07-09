New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday advised the newly-inducted ministers to learn from those who are not part of the Union Cabinet. The Prime Minister virtually chaired the first meeting of the Council of Ministers after the Cabinet reshuffle. PM Modi also expressed concern over people violating Covid-appropriate protocols, telling the Council of Ministers that pictures and videos of crowded places and people roaming about without masks or social distancing is not a pleasant sight and it should instil a sense of fear in us. Meanwhile, Canada’s chief public health officer said that country has reported 11 cases of the Lambda variant that was first identified in Peru last year. However, the National Institute of Public Health of Quebec said Thursday it has confirmed 27 cases already, all in March and April. In other news, two men believed to be Haitian Americans — one of them purportedly a former bodyguard at the Canadian Embassy in Port au Prince — have been arrested in connection with the assassination of Haiti’s president Jovenel Moise. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for latest updates on breaking news and updates from India and across the world.Also Read - 70-Year-Old Hyderabad Man Cycles His Way to Help People in Need Amid Pandemic