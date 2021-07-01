New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address the medical fraternity on the occasion of National Doctors’ Day. The event is being organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). The Doctors’ Day is observed in the honour of noted doctor and former West Bengal chief minister Bidhan Chandra Roy, whose birth and death anniversaries fall on July 1. Meanwhile, a severe heatwave swept the national capital on Wednesday with the mercury settling at 43.5 degrees Celsius, the highest so far this year, the India Meteorological Department said. A respite from the heat is unlikely anytime soon as the monsoon is at least a week away, according to the IMD. In a major relief to aspirants, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to provide “opt-out” option to a candidate in the CA exams scheduled from July 5, on account of Covid-related difficulties faced by them or their family members. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for latest news and breaking updates from India and across the world. Also Read - Delhi Unlock: Gym Association Urges Kejriwal Govt To Waive Fixed Electricity Rental Charges For Next 6 Months