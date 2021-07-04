New Delhi: Pushkar Singh Dhami will today take oath as the new chief minister of Uttarakhand. Notably, the 45-year-old leader will be the youngest chief minister of the state as he replaces Tirath Singh Rawat, who resigned on Friday night within four months of taking charge from Trivendra Singh Rawat. In other news, a scientist of a government panel on Saturday said that a possible third wave of coronavirus infection can hit its peak between October-November if Covid-appropriate behaviour is not followed, but it may see half the daily cases recorded during the second surge. However, Covid infection can spread faster during the third wave if any new virulent variant of SARS-CoV-2 emerges, said Manindra Agarwal who is working with the Sutra Model– the mathematical projection of the COVID-19 trajectory. Meanwhile, a gush of mud that swept away homes and cars in a resort town southwest of Tokyo has left at least two people dead and about 20 missing. Stay tuned to the LIVE blog for breaking news updates from India and across the world. Also Read - Recovered Covid Patient Can Shield Themselves From Delta Variant With Single Vaccine Dose, Finds Study