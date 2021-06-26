New Delhi: After Union Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor were temporarily locked out of their Twitter accounts on Friday, the latter said that he would seek an explanation from the microblogging platform for its actions. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has extended the Covid-19 lockdown by another week ending at 6 pm on July 5. The government continues to group the districts into three categories based on the caseload in recent days and announced relaxations depending on these. In other news, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will present a vision document of Ayodhya’s all-around development before Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a virtual meet today. The Health Ministry on Friday said pregnant women can be vaccinated against Covid-19. “The Health Ministry has given guidelines that the vaccine can be given to pregnant women.” Stay tuned to india.com for all the breaking news and latest updates from India and across the world. Also Read - Covid Waves to Depend on 2 Factors And How These Are Crucial in Stopping 3rd Wave | AIIMS Professor EXPLAINS